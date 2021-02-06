HEIDI Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 55.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. HEIDI has a total market cap of $2,389.76 and approximately $9.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 61.4% lower against the dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.