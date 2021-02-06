Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.74

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.74 and traded as high as $31.29. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 75,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $599.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after acquiring an additional 250,438 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $4,664,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

