Helium (HNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.52 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Helium has a total market cap of $256.66 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium token can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00009499 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00246366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $807.98 or 0.02060885 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,916,544 tokens. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

