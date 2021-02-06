Hellenic Coin Trading 17.2% Higher This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $102.21 million and approximately $288,917.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00394876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

