HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $10,049.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,669.55 or 1.00236079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,497,392 coins and its circulating supply is 260,362,242 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.