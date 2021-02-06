Hermez Network Price Up 9.1% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00015652 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00179457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063207 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00233796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

