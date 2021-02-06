HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $879,356.39 and approximately $9,093.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.82 or 0.01116737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.60 or 0.06530484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.