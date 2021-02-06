HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0038 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $938,792.53 and approximately $15,927.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00063215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.20 or 0.01163600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.65 or 0.06434434 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

