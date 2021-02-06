Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $202,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 61,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.