HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. HEX has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $6.30 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00097995 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002703 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011720 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

