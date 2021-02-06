HEX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $6.13 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00091109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002649 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011440 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

