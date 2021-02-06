HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Head to Head Analysis

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Glucose Health alerts:

This table compares Glucose Health and HEXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 226.55 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 15.76 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -8.13

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glucose Health and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63

HEXO has a consensus price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 82.93%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Glucose Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Volatility & Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, indicating that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.