Hi Mutual Society Trading Down 62.2% This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $317,244.62 and approximately $157.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.38 or 0.01196217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.66 or 0.06416265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

