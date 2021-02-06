High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

