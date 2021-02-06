Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 84,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 170,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGLB)
There is no company description available for Highland Global Allocation Fund.
