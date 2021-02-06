Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 84,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 170,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter.

