Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,054 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of Hilltop worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hilltop by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 121.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.