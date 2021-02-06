Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 188,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 647,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

