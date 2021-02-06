Hive 1-Day Volume Hits $6.82 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $65.54 million and $6.82 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000240 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041073 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,452,647 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

