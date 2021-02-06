Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $947.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.04 or 0.01195732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.10 or 0.06500436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

