Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 827,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

