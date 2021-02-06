Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 16,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,927,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,243,000 after acquiring an additional 379,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

