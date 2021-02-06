HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $6.24 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. HOLD has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $4,848.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

