HOLD (HOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $4,607.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00179804 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00063072 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00235078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00047658 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

