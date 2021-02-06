HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 44,378 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for 0.3% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SASR. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

