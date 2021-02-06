HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 87,261 First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,261 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000. First United makes up 0.3% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.25% of First United as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FUNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First United during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First United by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. First United Co. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

