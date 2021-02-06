HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 44,378 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,378 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for about 0.3% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SASR. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

