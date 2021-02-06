HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Banner comprises about 0.2% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Banner by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of BANR opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

