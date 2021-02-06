HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. WesBanco accounts for about 0.3% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WesBanco by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

