HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,603 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. First Financial accounts for 0.7% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.62% of First Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $41.57 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $570.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

