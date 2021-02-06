HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. HMN Financial makes up about 0.2% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 1.27% of HMN Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMNF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

