HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,900 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Banner comprises approximately 0.2% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Banner by 14.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

