HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 40,003 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Universal comprises 0.4% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Universal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 154,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.