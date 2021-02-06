HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 61,214 HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. HMN Financial accounts for 0.2% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 1.27% of HMN Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in HMN Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in HMN Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the third quarter worth $663,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.