HoldCo Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,000. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 6.8% of HoldCo Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

