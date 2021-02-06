Holo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.10 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Holo has a market cap of $134.18 million and approximately $21.10 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,636,476,689 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

