Holyheld Price Tops $1.75 on Top Exchanges (HOLY)

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HOLY) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Holyheld token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holyheld has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $21,725.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holyheld has traded up 85.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

Holyheld Profile

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,572,495 tokens. The official website for Holyheld is holyheld.com

Buying and Selling Holyheld

