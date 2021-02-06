Homeros Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $42.75 million and $6.92 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00186622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063718 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

