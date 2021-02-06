Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $706,848.16 and approximately $6,006.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00180361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062772 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.