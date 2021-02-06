HOQU (HQX) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $538,348.43 and approximately $2.52 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

