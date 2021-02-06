HOQU Trading Up 25.1% This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $562,116.84 and $2.54 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

