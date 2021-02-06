Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In related news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock valued at $25,868,081 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

