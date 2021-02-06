Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.91. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 40,763 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston Wire & Cable stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of Houston Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.