Howard Capital Management Sells 732 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howard Capital Management reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.6% of Howard Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

FB stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

