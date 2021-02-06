Howdoo (UDOO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Howdoo has a market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01187513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.08 or 0.06235755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

