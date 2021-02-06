H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.57

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $13.49. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 1,259,357 shares changing hands.

HR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$388,373.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,637. Also, Director Robert Earl Dickson bought 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$316,612.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,612.84.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.