HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in HubSpot by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,893,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $415.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.45.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

