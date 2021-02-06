Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $51,045.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.36 or 0.01162679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.14 or 0.06415723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.