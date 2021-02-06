Humanscape One Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,939.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $220,939.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

