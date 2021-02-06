HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.37 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00180752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061735 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00226396 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00071326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043048 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

