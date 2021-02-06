Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HII traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 405,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,783. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $271.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
