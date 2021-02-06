Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 405,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,783. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $271.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

